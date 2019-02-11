Feb 11 2019 February 11, 2019 February 11, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

UNP MP’s assault leaves Constable in hospital

A police constable attached to the Bandarawela Police has been hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted by a United National Party Parliamentarian.

The Police Media Unit said the constable came under an attack last evening, following a dispute over a traffic incident.

The injured constable is attached to the Bandarawela Anti-Vice Unit.

(Source: News Radio)