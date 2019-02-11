UNP MP’s assault leaves Constable in hospital
Posted in Local News
A police constable attached to the Bandarawela Police has been hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted by a United National Party Parliamentarian.
The Police Media Unit said the constable came under an attack last evening, following a dispute over a traffic incident.
The injured constable is attached to the Bandarawela Anti-Vice Unit.
(Source: News Radio)
They are all thugs.
The UNP is claiming SLFP and SLPP are dominated by thugs who wrecked our honourable Parliament.
But 2 UNP MP’s were caught on video swishing knives in Parliament; no action taken by the Party.
Now, UNP Parliamentarian assaults a Police Officer who was doing his duty.
Shame on you guys, the UNP Government should resign,.