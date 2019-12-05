United National Party’s parliamentary group is scheduled to meet at ‘Sirikotha’, the party headquarters to discuss the future course of action of the party this evening.

Party’s national organizer, MP Navin Dissanayake said it is expected to consider the different opinions of the MPs on several present-day issues at this meeting and come to a final conclusion on a later-day.

“This could be followed by a series of parliamentary group meetings and also unofficial, back-room discussions if necessary,” he said. Dissanayake stated this addressing a press conference held at Sirikotha last evening. According to him, the issues to be considered today include the party’s leadership issue, opposition leadership in the parliament, loss of the Sinhala – Buddhist voter base of the party and several other affairs.

“As a democratic party, we can come to a final solution after having discussed the various opinions of the members and the party supporters. We are ready to make any internal changes within the party for the victory of the elections”, he said. In reply to journalists, Dissanayake said the name of MP Sajith Premadasa has been proposed for the Opposition Leadership while the names of present party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Sajith Premadasa are in the party leadership list.

“A final decision will be taken within the party in a democratic manner and today’s meeting is expected to be a healthy one”, he stated.

“United National Party is ready to forge ahead rectifying their mistakes. No one can suppress the party as it is a living party”, he added.

Commenting on the recent Switzerland court ruling, which declared the LTTE, not a criminal organization, Dissanayake said the United National Party thoroughly condemned the verdict and the party’s stance will be announced after studying the case.

(Source: Daily News – By Lahiru Fernando)