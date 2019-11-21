UNP MPs request Sajith Premadasa as Opposition Leader
Posted in Local News
A majority of UNP MPs have signed a letter that requests the Speaker of Parliament to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition.
This is against a back-drop where General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had requested the speaker to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe to the post of Opposition Leader.
45 MPs including Former UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim and MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara signed this letter.
(Source: News 1st)
It will never happen. Ranil stepped down to become the Opposition Leader. Sajith can concentrate on constructing match-box houses and distributing latrine stuff & Cement bags!
Oh my god!
Please do not do that Aney Paney!
There will be nobody for Esmeee to say Kiss meeee!
Besides, Ranil is the easiest way Gota can have a second term without a fight, unless Gota have not learnt a lesson by watching what happened to his brother during the presidential election and choose people around him carefully.
Dear Mr Amarakoon. Don’t you have young blood in this country to come to the political platform. These dated old senile just don’t have the capabilities to run “Dosey Kade never mind a country.