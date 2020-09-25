Denying claims made by former Minister John Amaratunge that he will be UNP’s national list member, the UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam yesterday said no such decision has been made by the party as yet.

Kariyawasam told the Daily News that a nomination for the party National List slot has still not been made and this will be made by the UNP working committee.

He said: “It is the UNP working committee that will decide who will be nominated from the UNP to fill the national list slot. A decision will be made in the next few days. Plans to appoint Amaratunga is news to me as well. Maybe that is what he thinks.

He is on the UNP national list but so are 28 others,”he said. Kariyawasam said all other new UNP appointments will be made in the days to come and so far nothing has been finalised.

Yesterday, former minister John Amaratunge had told the media that he will be appointed as the United National Party national list member to Parliament.

(Source: Daily News – By Menaka Indrakumar)