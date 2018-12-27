Justice and Prisons Reforms Minister attorney-at-law Thalatha Atukorale has said that the UNP will decide on its presidential candidate when the time is opportune for that purpose.

Minister Atukorale said so when a journalist asked her whether UNP leader and current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would be the party’s presidential candidate.

Atukorale met the press after meeting the most Ven Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddartha, Mahanayake of the Malwattu Chapter on Dec 25.

Last Sunday, non-Cabinet minister Ajith P. Perera declared that UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa would be their presidential candidate while Minister Lakshman Kiriella insisted Wickremesinghe would be the party candidate the same day.

The UNP last fielded a candidate at the 2005 presidential election when Wickremesinghe contested Rajapaksa. The UNP-led coalition fielded common candidates at the 2010 and 2015 presidential polls (SF)

(Source: The Island)