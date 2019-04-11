The UNP has sought to shift the responsibility for handling former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship to Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, according to sources.

It was decided at a meeting between senior UNP ministers and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, yesterday, to have Fonseka appointed Minister of Internal Affairs.

The Internal Affairs Minister is responsible for issues related to citizenship.

The UNPers decided to nominate Field Marshal Fonseka for that post and convey their decision to the President’s office, yesterday itself.

The post of Internal Affairs is currently held by Minister Vajira Abeywardena in addition to the Home Affairs portfolio.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed Fonseka of the decision and instructed him to monitor the ministry’s functions with immediate effect.

The nomination would be delivered to the President’s Office and President Maithripala Sirisena, who was scheduled to leave for Japan last evening. He will return on April 14.

