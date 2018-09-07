The UNP has decided to re-appoint former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake to Cabinet.

The decision was taken at the UNP working committee meeting held under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday (5) at the Public Administration Ministry.

UNP national organiser Plantations Minister Navin Dissanayake, General Secretary Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara, Party Chairman Minister Kabir Hashim,

Minister Harin Fernando, Minister Ruwan Wijewardene, State Minister J.C. Alawathuwala and State Minister Ajith P. Perera were present at the meeting.

The Attorney General’s Department will present facts related to allegations against MP Ravi Karunanayake by next week, following a request made by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

(Source: Daily News – By Shiromi Abeysinghe)