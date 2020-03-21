The United National Party (UNP) yesterday urged the government to grant a dole to those who are engaged in daily odd jobs as they are the ones who are mostly affected by the crisis brought on by the spread of COVID-19.

“A dole has to be paid for those who depend on daily odd jobs as they cannot engage in any work in the prevailing situation,” UNP Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said speaking at a press conference.

“Those who engaged in odd jobs on a daily basis cannot find work in the prevailing situation. We would have given an allowance to the helpless if we were in office,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)