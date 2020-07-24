The United National Party says supporters who are dedicated to carrying out its vision to the grassroots will be protected.

General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam speaking at a rally in Kuliyapitiya said the UNP is engaged in efforts to reveal the true state of the country to the people.

Kariyawasam is of the belief that the United National Party will be able to win over the vote of citizens in rural communities.

(Source: News Radio)