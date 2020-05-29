UNP Working Committee decides to suspend membership of 99

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has unanimously decided to confirm the suspension of 99 party members who had handed over nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Accordingly, the UNP membership of its Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa and 98 others who tendered nominations under SJB had been suspended.

The party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe recently decided to suspend the membership of nearly 100 UNP members who handed over nominations from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya for the forthcoming general election.

However, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, said that since a majority of the members of the Working Committee are with their team, the minority group at the UNP working committee working would not be able to take a decision in this regard.