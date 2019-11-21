UNP’s crisis worsens
A new political party would be established with the leadership of Sajith Premadasa if Ranil Wickremesinghe does not resign from the UNP leadership and the post of opposition leader, MP Harin Fernando says.
Addressing the media in Colombo, Fernando said that Premadasa was the best person to lead the UNP and the Opposition. A number of other people should also leave their posts, if the UNP was to return to winning ways, he added.
“There is no point in continuing with the UNP if these changes are not made. Those who support Premadasa will not remain in the UNP if drastic changes are not made,” he said.
Fernando said that political leaders had had to respond to various historic situations. “S.W.R.D Bandaranaike formed the SLFP and Mahinda Rajapaksa the SLPP. They led their parties to victory. If the necessary changes in the UNP are not made, we will establish a new party under Sajith Premadasa and lead that party to electoral victory,” he said.
Fernando added that UNPers whose reputation had not been tarnished with any corruption allegations would join Premadasa.
(Source: The Island)
Dear Mr Fernando,
Have you asked yourself why you were unable to deliver a majority for the UNP in your home ground (Badulla District)?
Mr Fernando, the UNP Govt could deliver between 2015-2019 because of IDIOTS like you who did not know what they were doing nor what to do.
Mr Fernando, you have threatened to quit politics many times in the past; it will definitely be excellent if you quit.
Mr Fernando,
Yeah, Yeah, new party to be formed??
Yeah Yeah Mr Fernando,
Form new party and support Pohottu;
Mr Fernando, Pohottu leaders are smart; they no give ars*lickers like you and your leader, Moda*asa, any responsibility or control over wealth.
Looks like a palace coup in the making! Ali Baba and the more-than-40-thieves are now doing some serious soul searching. A tainted is a tainted, but got to admire the courage of this type of younger member of that cabal for publicly calling for the resignation of Ponil’s leadership. Poor gullible Sajith did not have any hope of hitting the target with Ponil/Mongreli etc. baggage, but in a way he deserved what he got for being ignorant!
if you had respected your and not permitted Tissa Attanayake a political discard of the UNP to run the election campaign of Premadasa this political discard is rejected by the UNP this big defeat of the UNP would have been turn to victory Please leave the UNP and enable Ranil Karu and others to lead the UNPers to victory at the Parliamentary elections in Feb 2020