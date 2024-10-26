Unregistered luxury SUV linked to wife of Lohan Ratwatte seized in Mirihana

Posted by Editor on October 26, 2024 - 7:09 pm

A vehicle without a license plate was discovered today (October 26) at the residence of the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

The former minister and his wife informed the police that the vehicle was brought to their garage a few days ago by the former minister’s private secretary, who recently passed away.

Police headquarters received information about a luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV) without a license plate located in a three-story house on Shalawa Road, Mirihana, belonging to the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

Accordingly, the Mirihana police reported the matter to the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court and proceeded to examine the vehicle at the residence.

Both the former minister and his wife have provided statements to the police regarding the vehicle. They stated that the mother of the former minister’s wife resides at the house and that the former minister’s private secretary, who died in a shooting incident in the Katugastota area in Kandy a few weeks ago, brought the vehicle to the garage about three weeks prior.

After much effort, the luxury vehicle, which had no license plate or keys, was brought to the Mirihana police station today (October 26).

The police announced that the vehicle is scheduled for inspection by a government analyst tomorrow (October 27), and further investigations will follow.