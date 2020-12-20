The Department of Government Information announced the areas that will be placed under isolation and areas where the isolation status will be removed tomorrow (21).

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wellampitiya police division

Kokila Road in Wellawatte police division

Gampaha District:

Wattala police division: Naiduwa area in Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division

Wattala police division: Naiduwa area in Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division

Peliyagoda police division: Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division *

Kiribathgoda police division: Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division*

*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions

Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Gampaha District:

Peliyagoda police division: Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas in Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division

Peliyagoda police division: Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas in Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division

Kiribathgoda police division: Sri Jayanthi Mawatha of Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division

In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.

Colombo District:

Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas

Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions

Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions

Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area

Wellampitiya police area: Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme

Wellampitiya police area: Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme

Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road

South of Ferguson Road 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area

Wellawatte police division: Mayura Place, Nazeerwatta

Wellawatte police division: Mayura Place, Nazeerwatta

Demalawatta area of Mirihana Police Division

Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.