Updated announcement on isolation orders

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak says isolation imposed in Nazeerwatte, Wellawatte and Warana Temple Road, Kaththota Road and Hidra Mawatha of Thihariya North and East and Galoluwa East and West of Minuwangoda has been lifted.

The Centre said isolation status was lifted as of 6pm today.

Meanwhile, the Centre claimed that Jumma Masjid Mawatha, Hidra Mawatha, New Road and Akaragoda of Galoluwa of Minuwangoda have been isolated with effect from 6pm today.