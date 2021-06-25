Updated announcement on isolation orders
Posted in Local News
The isolation orders have been imposed on 10 more localities in five districts effective from 6.00 am today (June 25), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.
Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:
Badulla District
Welimada Police Area
- Hulankapolla GN Division
Kalutara District
Mathugama Police Area
- Abeytenna Watta Main Area in Yatadola GN Division
- Abeytenna Watta Clay Area in Yatadola GN Division
Mannar District
Talaimannar Police Area
- Talaimannar Pier West
- Talaimannar Pier East
Jaffna District
Karaveddy Police Area
- Karanavai GN Division
Ratnapura District
Pelmadulla Police Area
- Noragolla Watta Upper Area in Poththakanda GN Division
- Pelmadulla Estate No. 1 Area in Panawenna GN Division
- Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area in Panawenna GN Division
- Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area Kapuhentota GN Division
In the meantime, the following areas have been isolated with effect from this morning:
Colombo District
Grandpas Police Area
- 233 Watta GN Division
- Mahawatte Road
Share on FB