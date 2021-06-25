Updated announcement on isolation orders

The isolation orders have been imposed on 10 more localities in five districts effective from 6.00 am today (June 25), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Badulla District

Welimada Police Area

Hulankapolla GN Division

Kalutara District

Mathugama Police Area

Abeytenna Watta Main Area in Yatadola GN Division

Abeytenna Watta Clay Area in Yatadola GN Division

Mannar District

Talaimannar Police Area

Talaimannar Pier West

Talaimannar Pier East

Jaffna District

Karaveddy Police Area

Karanavai GN Division

Ratnapura District

Pelmadulla Police Area

Noragolla Watta Upper Area in Poththakanda GN Division

Pelmadulla Estate No. 1 Area in Panawenna GN Division

Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area in Panawenna GN Division

Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area Kapuhentota GN Division

In the meantime, the following areas have been isolated with effect from this morning:

Colombo District

Grandpas Police Area

233 Watta GN Division

Mahawatte Road