Updated announcement on isolation orders
Posted in Local News
The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.
Thereby, the following areas have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 08):
Matale District
Matale police area
- Harasgama (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)
- Agalawatta (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)
In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:
Batticaloa District
Kattankudy police area
- Kattankudy Division 4 164
- Kattankudy Division 5 South 164A
- Kattankudy Division 5 South 164B
- New Kattankudy Division East 162A
- Kattankudy Division 6 West 162B
Matale District
Mahawela police area
- Nikagolla E 333
- Nikagolla North E 333/A
