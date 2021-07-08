The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following areas have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 08):

Matale District

Matale police area

Harasgama (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)

Agalawatta (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)

In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Batticaloa District

Kattankudy police area

Kattankudy Division 4 164

Kattankudy Division 5 South 164A

Kattankudy Division 5 South 164B

New Kattankudy Division East 162A

Kattankudy Division 6 West 162B

Matale District

Mahawela police area

Nikagolla E 333

Nikagolla North E 333/A