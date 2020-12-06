The isolation orders on several areas in Colombo and Gampaha districts will be lifted from 5.00 am tomorrow (November 07), the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Accordingly, the following areas will no longer be identified as isolated areas from tomorrow:

Colombo District:

Bloemendhal police division

Wijayapura Grama Niladhari Division in Wellampitiya police area

Gampaha District:

Wattala police division*

Peliyagoda police division*

Kelaniya police division

*Apart from several Grama Niladhari Divisions mentioned below.

However, several more areas in the two districts have been newly named as isolated areas due to an increased risk reported from the area.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Division in Slave Island police area

Hata Watta (60-Watta) in Cinnamon Gardens police area

Kokila Road in Wellawatte police area

Gampaha District:

Wattala Police Division: Kerawalapitiya, Hekiththa, Kurunduhena, Evariwatta, and Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Divisions

Kerawalapitiya, Hekiththa, Kurunduhena, Evariwatta, and Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Divisions Peliyagoda Police Division: Peliyagodawatta, Peliyagoda Gangabada, Meegahawatta, and Pattiya-North Grama Niladhari Divisions

Peliyagodawatta, Peliyagoda Gangabada, Meegahawatta, and Pattiya-North Grama Niladhari Divisions Kiribathgoda Police Division: Welegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division

The following areas in the Colombo districts will remain under isolation until further notice:

Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas

Slave Island police area: Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division

Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division Wellampitiya police area: Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division and ‘Laksandha Sevana’ Housing Scheme

Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division and ‘Laksandha Sevana’ Housing Scheme Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road, ‘Randiya Uyana’ Housing Scheme

Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.