The curfew which will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm tomorrow (30) in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will continue until 5.00 am on Monday (May 04), the President’s Media Division said.

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will continue until 5.00 am on Monday 4th May.

Therefore, Islandwide curfew will be in place from 8.00 pm on Thursday, April 30 until 5.00 am on Monday 4th May.