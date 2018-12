UPFA MP Ranjith Zoysa and three others were remanded till January 1 in connection with an assault on a person on December 16 in Godakawela, Police said.

As the suspects had appeared at the Godakawela Police voluntarily, this morning (20), they had been arrested and produced before the Pelmadulla Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the suspects have been then ordered to be remanded until the 01st of January.