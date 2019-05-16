The UPFA lawmakers yesterday met at the Wijerama residence of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss the current situation with the focus on ways and means to defuse the situation and also decide on a No Confidence Motion (NCM) against All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader Rishad Bathiudeen over his alleged links with the perpetrators of the Easter Sunday bombings.

The SLFP has asked for time to consult President Sirisena on his return from Beijing on his stand on NCM.

In April 2018, the SLFP skipped vote on NCM moved by the Joint Opposition against Premier Wickremesinghe over the treasury bonds scams perpetrated in 2015 and 2016 and his failure to contain Digana violence.

