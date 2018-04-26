Apr 26 2018 April 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

UPFA’s Eraj Fernando elected Mayor of Hambantota

Hambantota Mayor Eraj Fernando

Beliatta SLFP organizer Eraj Ravindra Fernando, who was involved in the “toy pistol’ case two years ago, was appointed as the Mayor of the UNP-led Hambantota Municipal Council with a majority of two votes this morning.

The municipal council was won by the United National Party (UNP) at the recent Local Authorities Election.

Fernando is the former Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council.