UPFA’s Eraj Fernando elected Mayor of Hambantota
Beliatta SLFP organizer Eraj Ravindra Fernando, who was involved in the “toy pistol’ case two years ago, was appointed as the Mayor of the UNP-led Hambantota Municipal Council with a majority of two votes this morning.
The municipal council was won by the United National Party (UNP) at the recent Local Authorities Election.
Fernando is the former Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council.
Congratulations !!.
That is the aspiration of our nation.
Our people need thugs, underworld gangsters and drug dealers from all parties.