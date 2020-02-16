The United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B Teplitz met with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on the travel restriction imposed on Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The US Ambassador arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Relations this afternoon (16) as she had been summoned to the Ministry to convey Sri Lanka’s stance on the matter.

Following the meeting with Minister Gunawardena, the Ambassador left the Ministry premises a short while ago, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Government of the United States imposed travel restrictions on Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and his immediate family members “due to credible information of his involvement in gross violations of human rights”.

However, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement, pointing out that there were no substantiated or proven allegations of human rights violations against the Army Commander and strongly objected to the travel restrictions imposed on him.

(Source: Ada Derana)