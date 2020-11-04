US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 4) alleged major vote fraud, saying “frankly we did win this election”, despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the US presidential race.

He said he would move Supreme Court as he wanted voting in the presidential elections to cease.

“We will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list…as far as I’m concerned, we have already won,” Trump said in an address. He said this was a “fraud” on the American public. We were getting ready to win the election, frankly we have won the election…our goal now is to ensure integrity, he said.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us… But a very sad group of people are trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it,” Trump said, speaking at the White House at 2.30am.

Calling the results “phenomenal”, he said he had been getting ready to go outside and celebrate, but that it was suddenly called off.

“But we will not let them get away with this. We were just about to celebrate such a beautiful thing. The results have been phenomena… we are surely going to win. We are far ahead in the states where numbers are still coming in. They will never ever catch up with us,” he said.

“We won states we didn’t expect to win: Florida,” he said, adding that most importantly, the Republicans are also winning Pennsylvania by a “tremendous amount”.

He added that the Republicans were winning almost all states where counting was on and that too would be a huge margin. “We don’t even need all of them, but we are still winning.”

Election results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, are still not clear and projections from major networks show Trump still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.

Trump won the key states of Florida, Ohio and Texas, erasing Biden’s hopes for a decisive early victory.

Earlier, the Democratic presidential nominee asserted that he’s on track to win the election.

“Keep the faith guys. We are going to win this (election),” Biden, 77, told a crowd in his hometown of Delaware.

The current results show Biden has a 238-213 lead in the Electoral College. The first candidate to reach 270 will claim the presidency.