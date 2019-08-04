The US Embassy in Colombo issuing a fresh security alert on Friday, has reminded American citizens in Sri Lanka of the Level-2 travel advisory that was issued after the Easter Sunday attacks, in view of the upcoming holidays in Sri Lanka.

The Embassy points out that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas.

The Embassy further requests American states in the country to take the following precautions to ensure their safety: