Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka says the visit by the United States Secretary of State to Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries is focused on acquiring supremacy in the Indian Ocean.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party headquarters today MP Dissanayaka said the government has proven its fake patriotism to the country through Mike Pompeo’s visit.

MP Dissanayaka said the United States has been using forceful methods to claim military, economic and political dominance across the world, including conspiracies, wars and other conflicts.

The MP added the US, India, Japan and Australia have sought to launch a naval operation in the Indian Ocean region in November, while a conflict pertaining to naval dominance has arisen at present.

He claimed he believes that the aim of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit is to gain Sri Lanka’s support in this regard.

MP Dissanayake stated the US State Secretary also decided to visit the Maldives, India and Indonesia for this purpose.

He stressed Sri Lanka must not be allowed to be made stakeholders of this international war plan.

(Source: News Radio)