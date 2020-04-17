Validity of expiring driving licenses extended till end of COVID-19 pandemic
Posted in Local News
Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Department of Motor Traffic to extend the validity period of driving licences which expired by March 10, until Covid-19 pandemic is over.
This decision was taken after the validity period given for the expired driving licences was ended on April 15.
The Minister also instructed the department to informed the security forces in this regard.
