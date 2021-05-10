May 10 2021 May 10, 2021 May 10, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Validity period of driver’s license extended by 06 months

Posted in

Sri Lanka driving licence

Validity period of all driving licenses that expire from 01 April to 30 September is valid for another six months from the expiration date, Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon stated.

The decision has been taken considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the offices of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Narahenpita and Werahera will remain closed this week.

