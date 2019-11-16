Nov 17 2019 November 17, 2019 November 17, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Vanni district results – Presidential Election 2019 – Sri Lanka

Posted in

Vanni district results of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka

Vanni District results including all the polling divisions of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka.

Postal Votes

Symbol Candidate Votes
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 8,402
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 1,703
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 147
IND10 M.K.Shivajilingam 144
Share on FB