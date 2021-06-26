VAT policy revision on postal shipments to EU countries

The VAT policy with regard to the postal shipments by the European Union (EU) on their member countries will be revised with effect from July 01, 2021, says Sri Lanka Post.

While issuing a statement, the Postal Department said tax regulatory changes will be applicable to all goods (except letters) imported to the EU member countries with effect from July 1, including for postal customers, online sellers and online marketplaces.

Accordingly, EU Member States such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden will be implemented with the new VAT policy revision.