The vehicle in which the gang who robbed a jewelry shop in Matara rode was taken into custody by the Kalutara Police, this morning.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle is registered under a woman’s name and the arrested suspect who is alleged to have driven the vehicle is her husband.

Furthermore, the main suspects who were injured by the shootout with the Police were driven to the Karapitiya Hospital by this vehicle.

The Police also arrested the suspect who rode the vehicle when he arrived at his house in Moragahahena.

The Police said that the mentioned house to which the suspect drove the vehicle to was rented to the main suspects of the robbery, for four months.

The Police also took cloths and photographs of the main suspects who were residing in the rented house, into custody.

A Police Officer was killed and two other bystanders were injured in the shootout which took place between the Police and the gang of robbers on June 21.

The shootout took place while the gang attempted to flee after robbing the jewelry store at Anagarika Dharmapala Mawatha, Matara.

(Courtesy: Daily News)