UPFA MP Duminda Dissanayake said yesterday he was confident that the President would release Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) general secretary the Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera on February 4.

He told this to the media after visiting the monk at the Welikada prison and said he had spoken to President about releasing the monk.

“The Thera should be released on the Independence Day after considering the service he rendered to the country, to Sinhala Buddhists and his struggle to protect the Buddhism in the country,” MP said. Ven. Gnanasara Thera was sentenced to 19-years imprisonment to be served in six years, after being found guilty of the charge of contempt of court.

