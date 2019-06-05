Acts like the fast-unto-death campaign launched by Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera could push the moderate Muslims in the country towards extremism, Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera said yesterday.

Addressing the media in Colombo, the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Gnanasara Thera pointed out that more than the Sinhala people it was the moderate Muslims who had helped curb extremist acts by the followers of terrorist leader Zaharan after the Easter Sunday bombing. “Acts like the Ven. Rathana Thera’s fast-unto-death campaign will only push such moderate Muslims towards extremism” he stressed.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera went on to say that Ven. Rathana Thera’s act could have been justified if he had held the protest at least within a week after the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Thera also questioned why Ven. Rathana Thera was protesting against three individuals when there were so many others behind the Easter Sunday carnage.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera said the requirement today was for a national agenda to defeat extremism and not individual acts like Rathana Thera’s fast-unto-death campaign.

(Source: Daily News)