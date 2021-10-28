Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusala Dhamma Thero passes away

Vidyalankara Parivenadipathi, Kelaniya University Chancellor Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusala Dhamma Thero passed away at the age of 84.

He passed away last night (October 27) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The Thero who served as the head of the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda, devoted his whole life in robes to uplift Sri Lanka’s Buddha Sasana.

Details of final rites of Ven. Kusala Dhamma Thero will be announced later today, a spokesperson of Vidyalankara Pirivena said.