Veteran Sri Lankan actress Miyuri Samarasinghe has passed away at the age of 81, family sources confirmed.

She showcased her talent in all three formats of acting; stage, teledrama and cinema.

Samarasinghe is well-known for the roles portrayed in numerous tele-drams and movies including Madol Duwa, Viragaya, Yasa Isuru, Yuganthaya, Adara Hasuna, Yuwatipathi , Bhava Duka and Maruthaya.