Former State Minister UNP MP Vijayakala Maheswaran arrested by the Police Organized Crimes Division (OCPD), has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

She was arrested today by the Police Organised Crimes Preventive Division in connection with a controversial statement she made recently on the resurgence of the LTTE

She was then presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayaka where OCPD DIG Kamal Silva requested the court to remand the suspect.

However, the court decided to grant bail on a personal bond worth Rs 500,000as no special points were presented for the remanding of the MP.