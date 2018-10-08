Vijayakala Maheswaran arrested by OCPD
Posted in Local News
Former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran has been arrested by the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) this morning (08), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.
Hope she will get the same treatment as Ven. Gnanasara. 6 years is enough!!~!