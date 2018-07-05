Jul 05 2018 July 5, 2018 July 5, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

Vijayakala to resign

Vijayakala Maheswaran says that she has decided to resign from her post as the State Minster of Child Affairs.

The concerns were raised on the recent controversial statement Minister Maheswaran made at a State function held in Jaffna, that there was a huge need of reorganization of the LTTE in the North and East.