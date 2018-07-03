Vijayakala wishes for LTTE comeback
The LTTE had to be revived if the Tamils in the North and East were to live without fear, State Minister of Child Affairs, Vijayakala Maheswaran said, yesterday at the 8th Presidential Public Service programme held at the Weerasingham Hall, Jaffna.
“A lot of Northern women face grave difficulties now. A six-year-old girl was killed recently in Jaffna. If the LTTE had been around still with us this would not have happened,” she said.
Maheswaran flayed President Maithripala Sirisena for not trying to solve the issues faced by the people of the North. “He is only concerned about strengthening his party. He doesn’t try to solve the issues of the Northerners. He has failed to save the Tamil people,” the State Minister said.
Maheswaran said that when she thought of the current situation in the Northern Province, she felt proud about the Tamils who lived before May 2009. ” The LTTE must come back. For us to live and to be free,” she said.
(Source: The Island)
Vijayakala,, it is your wish that the LTTE comes back. The big majority of Tamils want to live in peace. The Tamils have got the chance to travel all over Sri Lanka freely now, have seen the truth, that there is no hate and we as Sri Lankans could live peacefully in any part of the country. It is true what you said, that the present Government has done nothing for the unity of Sri Lanka. Then you should see that the previous government comes bavk to power. Remember it is the previous Government who ended the war and they should be given the chance to clear the
path for peace
Arrest her. She is encouraging violence against the state of Sri Lanka.
Most certainly SL has better freedom then in the US. In the US, this woman will be striped off her office, hurl before the court after unlimited number of hours of interrogation by various intelligence and defence agencies, and put in jail for a very long time.
In fact, what she said about the government and the presidency was true. She also should have said whether the people in the north could have a better time by now or not if they didn’t bring Rajapaksha down.