The Attorney General (AG) has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take legal action against former State Minister of Children and Women’s Affairs Vijayakala Maheswaran for allegedly making statements to the effect that the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam should be re-established and thereby allegedly causing disharmony amongst the ethnic communities.

The AG has instructed the IGP to take action against Maheswaran as per Section 120 of the Penal Code.

Maheswaran had made the controversial statement on 2 July at a State event at the Weerasingham Hall in Jaffna.

General Secretary of the Sihala Ravaya, Ven. Magalkande Sudaththa Thera and Chairman of the Sihala Ravaya, Liyanage Abeysekera Suresh Prasad had lodged a complaint seeking an investigation in this regard, upon which a probe commenced.

The Organized Crimes Prevention Division informed the Court that Maheswaran, through her statement had committed offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, Article 6 of the Constitution, and Sections 115 and 120 of the Penal Code.

