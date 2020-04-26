Voters index finger will be inked at the Election – Election Commission
The Election Commission has refuted claims in print media that voters index finger will not be inked at the upcoming General Election.
Director General of the Commission Saman Sri Ratnayake said such a decision has not been reached when uncertainty prevails over the conduct of the election owing to the coronavirus.
Ratnayake stated that discussions will be held with health authorities prior to reaching decisions related to the General Election.
(Source: News Radio)
