Wanted criminal gang leader Wasantha killed in Police gunfire

A criminal wanted for multiple crimes was gunned down by the Police Special Task Force early morning today (18) on Baseline Road, Seeduwa.

Police Media Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said officers of the Special Task Force followed a suspicious vehicle in Seeduwa along Baseline Road, and attempted to inspect the vehicle when the incident took place.

He said STF officers were compelled to open fire, in which the victim succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Negombo Hospital.

The victim was identified as infamous criminal gang leader Lalith Wasantha Pinto, wanted for 06 murders, multiple robberies and abductions.

Police Media Spokesman said two other persons were inside the car at the time of the shooting and a micro pistol was also found at the scene.

The Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations, he said.