A leading underworld figure Dewamuni Harrell Rohana de Silva also known as ‘Ratmalane Roha’ has been killed in a shootout with the police in Kochchikade area, Negombo, in the early hours today, police said.

They said that the suspect was attempting to flee to India, at the time of the incident. Police had to retaliate when the suspect opened fire at the police team with T-56 weapon.

A T-56 weapon and a revolver were taken into the police custody.