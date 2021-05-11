Wanted criminal ‘Uru Juwa’ shot dead

The infamous underworld figure named Dineth Melon Mabula alias ‘Uru Juwa’ has been shot dead by the police today (May 11).

The incident took place in the area of Nawagamuwa, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the 27-year old suspect was arrested yesterday by the Nawgamuw Police.

He said the suspect was brought to the Wanduramulla area today and was injured during a shooting incident.

He succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Nawagamuwa Hospital.