Interdicted Superintendent (SP) of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo who was evading arrest after being issued warrants has been arrested, stated Police Media Division.

He had surrendered to Kurunegala Police earlier today (02), stated the Police.

On July 22, following directions of the Attorney General, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) obtained arrest warrants on Anuruddha Sampayo and 03 other officials of the Negombo Prison from the Negombo Magistrate.

Arrest warrants had been issued on the interdicted Superintendent P.W.W.U.P. Anuruddha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

Negombo Prisons Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala surrendered to the CID on July 25 and was subsequently remanded while Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (29). They were also ordered remanded after being produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal, seeking an injunction preventing him from being arrested by the CID.

Meanwhile, on July 30, CID recorded statements from two siblings of interdicted Superintendent (SP), who had been evading arrest until today (August 02).

