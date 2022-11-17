Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero remanded

Wasantha Mudalige and Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero who were detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) were remanded this evening (November 17) just hours away from when the 90-day detention order on them was to come to an end.

Wasantha Mudalige is the Convener of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) and Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero is the convener of the Inter University Bhikku Federation (IUBF).

The Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on August 22, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

On August 19, the police requested the Ministry of Defence to extend the 72-hour detention order imposed on them following their arrests the day before.

Colombo Additional Magistrate N. L. Mahawatte today (November 17) ordered for the duo to be remanded based on the request made by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) to remand them until Attorney General’s advice is obtained.

The 90-day detention period for Wasantha Mudalige, and Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was to end on Friday (November 18).

Meanwhile Amnesty International has urged the Sri Lankan government to drop the terror charges against student activists Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galewewa Siridhamma Thero, who are detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The baseless terror charges against Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma Thero must be immediately dropped and any extension of the detention order must be stopped, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Researcher, Thyagi Ruwanpathirana urged.