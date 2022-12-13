Wasantha Mudalige further remanded

Convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige was further remanded until January 17, 2023 for allegedly committing offences under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (December 13).

Mudalige was detained under the PTA for 90 days under a Detention Order issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.