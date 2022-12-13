Wasantha Mudalige further remanded
Posted in Local News
Convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige was further remanded until January 17, 2023 for allegedly committing offences under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).
He was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (December 13).
Mudalige was detained under the PTA for 90 days under a Detention Order issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.
CHANGED THE LAW! THIS WAL MEEMA HAD BEEN A UNIVERSITY STUDENT FROM 2018 AND STILL CONTINUE TO BE FOR ANOTHER 6 MONTHS OR SO, WHILE DESTROYING THE UNIVERSITIES FROM WITHIN.
……. AND HE HAS NOT COMPLETED EVEN THE FIRST YEAR CURRICULUM. SL’s WORKING PEOPLE PAID FOR HIS MONTHLY HANDOUT ALL THIS TIME!