Minister of Tourism and Wildlife Wasantha Senanayake says he will resign from his ministerial portfolio as he believes that the incumbent government does not have a majority in Parliament.

He said he would submit the resignation letter to the President.

“I will support whoever has the majority in Parliament. I could not work for people in my area for the last three years. I want to work for them anyhow,” he said.

Minister Vadivel Suresh also says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio.