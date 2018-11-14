Wasantha Senanayake and Wadiwel Suresh to resign from minister post
Posted in Local News
Minister of Tourism and Wildlife Wasantha Senanayake says he will resign from his ministerial portfolio as he believes that the incumbent government does not have a majority in Parliament.
He said he would submit the resignation letter to the President.
“I will support whoever has the majority in Parliament. I could not work for people in my area for the last three years. I want to work for them anyhow,” he said.
Minister Vadivel Suresh also says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio.