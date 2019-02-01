The World Bank has agreed to extend further assistance to expand the Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project, which is currently being implemented in 7 districts, to many other districts.

A delegation of World Bank from Washington led by special World Bank representative Takuya Kamata called on the Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Rauff Hakeem and held discussions recently.

During the discussion, the World Bank representative consented to grant further assistance to expand the implementation of the Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project in Sri Lanka.

Also attention was drawn to establish a task force with the collaboration of three Ministries related to this subject to meet the water requirement of the public by discovering water sources and constructing reservoirs.

Accordingly, the task force will be headed by the Secretaries of the Ministry of Water Supply, Ministry of Irrigation and the Ministry of Mahaweli Development.

Minister Hakeem, emphasized that to provide pure drinking water to areas with water scarcity the attention of the Ministry is drawn to the construction of tube wells, discovering new water sources and constructing of reservoirs.

The Minister also explained to the delegation the opportunity to alleviate poverty and enhance living standards of the poor through providing pure drinking water and sanitary facilities to under privileged rural communities, including plantation workers.

Accordingly, Mr. Kmata and the delegation agreed to provide the necessary support of the World Bank in this regard.

Ministry Secretary Priyantha Mayadunne, National Water Supply and Drainage Board Chairman K.A. Ansar, Director of World Bank Project of Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement, NUK. Ranatunga, and other delegates, Ms. Prathibha Mistry and Thiruli Liyanage and several other officials were present at the discussion.

(Source: The Island)