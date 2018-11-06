President Maithripala Sirisena declared with confidence said that he has the majority of 113 Members of Parliament to form a formidable government.

He said that farmers, government servants, fishermen, and the working mass who were gripped by the economic principles of Ranil Wickremesinghe should be freed.

Addressing the ‘Rata Rakina Jana Mahimaya’ vibrant people’s protest rally at the Parliament Junction yesterday (Nov 5), he said, “the decisions of the previous government were not taken by the President, Cabinet of Ministers or the Senior Ministers, but by a swarm of butterflies headed by the former Prime Minister.”

The protest was held under the patronage of President Sirisena and Prime Minister Rajapaksa in support of the new government which was appointed a week ago.

President Sirisena said he was happy to be on the same poitical platform with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after exactly four years.

Speaking to the large crowds that braved the heavy rains, the President said that the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister by removing former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was Constitutional and legal.

He said this appointment is not just the changing of two persons or two bodies to that chair, but also the removing of the vision that followed foreign agendas and was harmful to the state.

President Sirisena said he appointed a new person who is state friendly and who has a clear vision for the country and one who would not bow down to foreign agendas.

Amidst the thundering applause of the massive crowds, the President also said that the new government headed by him without any doubt would have a majority of 113 in Parliament.

Therefore, President Sirisena said the United National Party should not worry about that and he through the new government would strengthen Parliament. The President also requested former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to let the new government proceed with its business without any hindrance.

The President said that he together with Prime Minister Rajapaksa would make the necessary changes in the country to solve the economic problems. He also said that they would totally dedicate themselves to solving the issues of the people in the Northern areas.

He said during his recent telephone conversation, the UN Secretary General assured him of the fullest support towards Sri Lanka for any decision taken to strengthen democracy in the country.

Therefore, he said that new government would forge ahead to create a prosperous country and establish the peace in the country while maintaining a friendly foreign policy.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, addressing the rally said that President Maithripala Sirisena and myself reunited, for the betterment of the people and the country after a lapse of four years.

“People praised President Maithripala Sirisena for appointing me as the Prime Minister endorsing the real mandate received at the last Local Government polls,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said.

“We thank the President for taking this decision for the betterment of the country and the people. This was a serious course of action,” he added.

“However, the Prime Minister said it was not difficult for both of them to work together as they had a very old friendship.”

“We separated temporarily but are now reunited for the betterment of the people and the country,” Premier Rajapaksa added.

“Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is responsible for selling the country’s assets and resources that are to the people and the future generations to foreign countries.

“He ruled the country in an arbitrary manner by putting a high debt burden on the public.”

“Those were the reasons that urged us to go for a remedial programme,” the Prime Minister said.

“From the very the first day I assumed duties at the Finance Ministry, I looked for ways of reducing the tax burden and the fuel price. This was possible. That is why we reduced them over a night,” the Premier stressed.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa said the previous government did not take these measures as they just wanted a luxury life while the people suffered due to heavy burden cast on them.

“We are duty bound to look into the people’s welfare, develop the country and protect democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

While stressing that they won’t allow anyone to break the unity between the President and the Prime Minister by spreading rumours, the Premier also requested all the minority political parties to join with them on behalf of their people in each and every part of the country to develop the country.

Former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne, Cabinet, State, and Deputy Ministers, Parliamentarians, Provincial Council members, and members of Local Government bodies of the United People’s Freedom Alliance, religious representatives, civil society organizations and Trade Union members joined the rally.

(President’s Media)



