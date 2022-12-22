We have Rs.10 Billion to conduct elections in 2023 – Election Commission

The National Election Commission has Rs.10 billion to conduct elections in 2023, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said.

Speaking to the media after a meeting at the Election Commission, Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that through the Budget passed for 2023, a total of Rs.10 billion has been allocated for the conduct of elections.

He said therefore provisions have been made for elections by the government through the budget which has also been ratified by Parliament.

Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that they are bound by law to conduct elections and cannot be swayed by public opinion.

An announcement regarding the Local Authorities Election is expected next week.