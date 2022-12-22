We have Rs.10 Billion to conduct elections in 2023 – Election Commission
The National Election Commission has Rs.10 billion to conduct elections in 2023, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said.
Speaking to the media after a meeting at the Election Commission, Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that through the Budget passed for 2023, a total of Rs.10 billion has been allocated for the conduct of elections.
He said therefore provisions have been made for elections by the government through the budget which has also been ratified by Parliament.
Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that they are bound by law to conduct elections and cannot be swayed by public opinion.
An announcement regarding the Local Authorities Election is expected next week.
What a disaster.
This LKR 10 billion should be transferred to Samurudhi to increase social benefit in these trying times.
In The LG Elections, Modadasa’a SJB, JVP and other splinter groups will spend billions more spewing false promises hoping to win seats
Modadasa and AKD will crow from the rooftops that they solutions to our problems (which they will not divulge).
AKD will bring his collection of empty corruption files and falsely promise to look for and return stolen money.
All this money is down the drain.
Strongly suggest that LG and PC Elections be postponed till Parliamentary and Presidential Elections are conducted in accordance with the Constitution.